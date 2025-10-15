Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Procter & Gamble Co [PG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Procter & Gamble Co [NYSE: PG] gained 1.13% or 1.67 points to close at $149.16 with a heavy trading volume of 8574223 shares.

It opened the trading session at $147.57, the shares rose to $149.25 and dropped to $147.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PG points out that the company has recorded -11.81% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, PG reached to a volume of 8574223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Procter & Gamble Co [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $170.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Procter & Gamble Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $161, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Neutral rating on PG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 24.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

Procter & Gamble Co [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.03% in the past year of trading.

Procter & Gamble Co [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Procter & Gamble Co [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.15% and a Gross Margin at 51.34%. Procter & Gamble Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.61%.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Procter & Gamble Co. ( PG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 31.23%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Procter & Gamble Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 20.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Procter & Gamble Co’s (PG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $143853.21 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Procter & Gamble Co [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Procter & Gamble Co posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co go to 4.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Procter & Gamble Co [PG]

There are presently around $70.14%, or 70.18%% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225.97 million shares, which is approximately 9.5871%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 159.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$26.24 billion in PG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$17.01 billion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3755%.