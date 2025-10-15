Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [NYSE: CX] jumped around 0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.55 at the close of the session, up 2.47%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 7801716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $10.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

How has CX stock performed recently?

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.33% in the past year of trading.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.12% and a Gross Margin at 31.04%. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.60%.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR. ( CX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.12%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s (CX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR. (CX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $33937.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.86% and a Quick Ratio of 0.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR go to 11.87%.

Insider trade positions for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]

There are presently around $36.78%, or 36.78%% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 31.99 million shares, which is approximately 2.1757%. FMR LLC, holding 20.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$132.8 million in CX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$127.7 million in CX stock with ownership which is approximately 1.3594%.