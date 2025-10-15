Veritone Inc [VERI] moved up 4.40: Why It’s Important

Veritone Inc [NASDAQ: VERI] closed the trading session at $5.46 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.765, while the highest price level was $5.69.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.18 percent and weekly performance of 4.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 151.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 175.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, VERI reached to a volume of 6467446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veritone Inc [VERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Veritone Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Veritone Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while D. Boral Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VERI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 213.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

VERI stock trade performance evaluation

Veritone Inc [VERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, VERI shares gained by 39.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.46% in the past year of trading.

Veritone Inc [VERI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veritone Inc [VERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.88% and a Gross Margin at 37.68%. Veritone Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.51%.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Veritone Inc. ( VERI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -600.12%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -36.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Veritone Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -93.53%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Veritone Inc’s (VERI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 96.43%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Veritone Inc (VERI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Veritone Inc. (VERI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$211868.58 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.89% and a Quick Ratio of 0.89%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Veritone Inc [VERI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veritone Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veritone Inc go to 44.21%.

Veritone Inc [VERI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $16.41%, or 19.38%% of VERI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERI stocks are: PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC with ownership of 2.44 million shares, which is approximately 6.4499%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.5 million in VERI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.68 million in VERI stock with ownership which is approximately 1.9695%.