UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Revenue clocked in at $2.60 billion, down -25.07% YTD: What’s Next?

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 2.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.44.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10019442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UWM Holdings Corporation stands at 3.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.38%.

The market cap for UWMC stock reached $8.70 billion, with 205.98 million shares outstanding and 187.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.98M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 10019442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $6.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on UWMC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has UWMC stock performed recently?

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.33% in the past year of trading.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.58% and a Gross Margin at 85.72%. UWM Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.46%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for UWM Holdings Corporation. ( UWMC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.18%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, UWM Holdings Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 63.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, UWM Holdings Corporation. (UWMC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1302.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.20% and a Quick Ratio of 0.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UWM Holdings Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to 55.87%.

Insider trade positions for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]

There are presently around $61.78%, or 75.30%% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.61 million shares, which is approximately 9.0255%. FMR LLC, holding 8.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$56.88 million in UWMC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$33.92 million in UWMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1308%.