Unity Software Inc [U] Revenue clocked in at $1.78 billion, up 75.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Unity Software Inc [NYSE: U] price plunged by -1.51 percent to reach at -$0.56.

A sum of 6806303 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.10M shares. Unity Software Inc shares reached a high of $37.13 and dropped to a low of $35.55 until finishing in the latest session at $36.58.

The one-year U stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.89. The average equity rating for U stock is currently 2.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unity Software Inc [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $38.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on U stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for U in the course of the last twelve months was 43.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.72.

U Stock Performance Analysis:

Unity Software Inc [U] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, U shares dropped by -21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.79% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Unity Software Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Software Inc [U] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.56% and a Gross Margin at 74.42%. Unity Software Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.38%.

Unity Software Inc (U) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Unity Software Inc. ( U), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -13.62%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Unity Software Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -7.89%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Unity Software Inc (U) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Unity Software Inc’s (U) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.73%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Unity Software Inc (U) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Unity Software Inc. (U) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$87008.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.72% and a Quick Ratio of 2.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

U Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unity Software Inc posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for U. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unity Software Inc go to 6.61%.

Unity Software Inc [U] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $84.54%, or 88.48%% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 34.74 million shares, which is approximately 8.849%. SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 32.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$524.39 million in U stocks shares; and SC US (TTGP), LTD., currently with $$454.8 million in U stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1256%.