United Parcel Service, Inc [UPS] Stock trading around $84.05 per share: What’s Next?

United Parcel Service, Inc [NYSE: UPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.24%.

Over the last 12 months, UPS stock dropped by -33.35%. The one-year United Parcel Service, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.43. The average equity rating for UPS stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $71.24 billion, with 735.90 million shares outstanding and 735.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, UPS stock reached a trading volume of 6299844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Parcel Service, Inc [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $99.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2025, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on UPS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

UPS Stock Performance Analysis:

United Parcel Service, Inc [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.35% in the past year of trading.

Insight into United Parcel Service, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service, Inc [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.63% and a Gross Margin at 18.32%. United Parcel Service, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.36%.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 34.96%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, United Parcel Service, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on United Parcel Service, Inc’s (UPS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.84%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $11693.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.32% and a Quick Ratio of 1.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

UPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service, Inc posted 1.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service, Inc go to 0.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc [UPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 69.32% of UPS stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63.95 million shares, which is approximately 7.4706% of total shares. BLACKROCK INC., holding 55.37 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.58 billion in UPS stocks shares.