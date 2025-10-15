United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] moved up 3.93: Why It’s Important

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] gained 3.93% or 3.9 points to close at $103.15 with a heavy trading volume of 6575351 shares.

It opened the trading session at $97.9307, the shares rose to $103.85 and dropped to $97.2, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAL points out that the company has recorded 57.03% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 6575351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $120.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2025, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $88, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on UAL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.73. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.23% in the past year of trading.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.32% and a Gross Margin at 29.35%. United Airlines Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.71%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for United Airlines Holdings Inc. ( UAL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 27.70%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc’s (UAL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.45%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $30848.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.65%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc posted 3.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.16. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 10.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]

There are presently around 88.13% of UAL stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36.21 million shares, which is approximately 11.0143%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 23.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in UAL stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $907.65 million in UAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.6737%.