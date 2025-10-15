Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] is -71.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.07 during the day while it closed the day at $4.05.

Tronox Holdings plc stock has also gained 6.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TROX stock has declined by -24.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.55% and lost -71.78% year-on date.

The market cap for TROX stock reached $642.02 million, with 158.52 million shares outstanding and 116.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, TROX reached a trading volume of 7852689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $4.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.60, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on TROX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

TROX stock trade performance evaluation

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.30. With this latest performance, TROX shares dropped by -18.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.78% in the past year of trading.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.59% and a Gross Margin at 13.23%. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.48%.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tronox Holdings plc. ( TROX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.11%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tronox Holdings plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.94%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tronox Holdings plc. (TROX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$38461.54 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.10% and a Quick Ratio of 0.52%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tronox Holdings plc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.3. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $75.95%, or 102.30%% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22.73 million shares, which is approximately 14.3764%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$195.88 million in TROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$147.12 million in TROX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9301%.