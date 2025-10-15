Toast Inc [TOST] Revenue clocked in at $5.53 billion, up 30.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] price surged by 5.44 percent to reach at $1.95.

A sum of 10963152 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.63M shares. Toast Inc shares reached a high of $38.24 and dropped to a low of $34.96 until finishing in the latest session at $37.79.

The one-year TOST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.22. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $49.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Toast Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on TOST stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 43.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.38.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.68% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Toast Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.62% and a Gross Margin at 25.14%. Toast Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.07%.

Toast Inc (TOST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Toast Inc. ( TOST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.51%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Toast Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.25%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Toast Inc (TOST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Toast Inc’s (TOST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Toast Inc. (TOST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $39473.68 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.50% and a Quick Ratio of 2.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TOST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toast Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to 41.29%.

Toast Inc [TOST] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $88.70%, or 97.11%% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 38.2 million shares, which is approximately 6.871%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$972.26 million in TOST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$730.33 million in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0971%.