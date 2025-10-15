Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI] gain 104.65% so far this year. What now?

Tetra Technologies, Inc [NYSE: TTI] jumped around 0.84 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.04 at the close of the session, up 13.55%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 11989136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Tetra Technologies, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Tetra Technologies, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on TTI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTI in the course of the last twelve months was 86.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

How has TTI stock performed recently?

Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.85. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 43.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 207.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.65% in the past year of trading.

Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.67% and a Gross Margin at 25.92%. Tetra Technologies, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.95%.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tetra Technologies, Inc. ( TTI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 54.03%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 21.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tetra Technologies, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 23.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tetra Technologies, Inc’s (TTI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $82200.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.47% and a Quick Ratio of 1.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tetra Technologies, Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tetra Technologies, Inc go to 44.22%.

Insider trade positions for Tetra Technologies, Inc [TTI]

There are presently around 75.14%, or 80.06% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.29 million shares, which is approximately 7.84%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.29 million in TTI stocks shares.