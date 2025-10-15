Tempus AI Inc [TEM] Revenue clocked in at $951.98 million, up 95.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Tempus AI Inc [NASDAQ: TEM] loss -4.87% on the last trading session, reaching $89.87 price per share at the time.

Tempus AI Inc represents 168.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.61 billion with the latest information. TEM stock price has been found in the range of $87.3 to $93.9056.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.86M shares, TEM reached a trading volume of 6934702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tempus AI Inc [TEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEM shares is $78.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Tempus AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Tempus AI Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on TEM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

Trading performance analysis for TEM stock

Tempus AI Inc [TEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, TEM shares gained by 5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.20% in the past year of trading.

Tempus AI Inc [TEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempus AI Inc [TEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.80% and a Gross Margin at 59.21%. Tempus AI Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.98%.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tempus AI Inc. ( TEM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -97.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -16.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tempus AI Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -17.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tempus AI Inc’s (TEM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$83220.83 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.54% and a Quick Ratio of 1.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Tempus AI Inc [TEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tempus AI Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tempus AI Inc [TEM]

There are presently around $44.27%, or 76.10%% of TEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEM stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 5.41 million shares, which is approximately 3.5061%. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$182.95 million in TEM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $$160.05 million in TEM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.966%.