Telus Corp [TU] Stock trading around $15.13 per share: What’s Next?

Telus Corp [NYSE: TU] closed the trading session at $15.13 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.845, while the highest price level was $15.23.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.73 percent and weekly performance of -2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, TU reached to a volume of 8204451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telus Corp [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $16.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Telus Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Telus Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 25.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

TU stock trade performance evaluation

Telus Corp [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, TU shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.58% in the past year of trading.

Telus Corp [TU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telus Corp [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.20% and a Gross Margin at 15.20%. Telus Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.71%.

Telus Corp (TU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Telus Corp. ( TU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.08%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Telus Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Telus Corp (TU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Telus Corp’s (TU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Telus Corp. (TU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6461.24 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.86% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telus Corp [TU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telus Corp posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telus Corp go to 5.10%.

Telus Corp [TU]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $54.20%, or 54.22%% of TU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 155.27 million shares, which is approximately 10.2152%. BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 67.96 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.08 billion in TU stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $$635.45 million in TU stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7613%.