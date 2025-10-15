Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] Revenue clocked in at $2.54 billion, down -5.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Teladoc Health Inc [NYSE: TDOC] price surged by 8.24 percent to reach at $0.68.

A sum of 7860488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.86M shares. Teladoc Health Inc shares reached a high of $9.025 and dropped to a low of $7.97 until finishing in the latest session at $8.93.

The one-year TDOC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.54. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.49.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.76% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.22% and a Gross Margin at 56.10%. Teladoc Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.16%.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Teladoc Health Inc. ( TDOC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.46%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Teladoc Health Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Teladoc Health Inc’s (TDOC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.73%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$37701.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.59% and a Quick Ratio of 2.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TDOC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc go to 52.33%.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $74.47%, or 75.22%% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21.61 million shares, which is approximately 12.6952%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.38 million in TDOC stocks shares.