TD Cowen lifts Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: CRDO] slipped around -20.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $129.75 at the close of the session, down -13.44%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, CRDO reached a trading volume of 10678094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDO shares is $160.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $160, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on CRDO stock. On September 04, 2025, analysts increased their price target for CRDO shares from 85 to 150.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRDO in the course of the last twelve months was 240.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.34.

How has CRDO stock performed recently?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, CRDO shares dropped by -20.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 231.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.05% in the past year of trading.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.86% and a Gross Margin at 65.15%. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.85%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. ( CRDO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.75%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 16.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 15.76%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $201157.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.41% and a Quick Ratio of 6.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd go to 66.87%.

Insider trade positions for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]

There are presently around $78.36%, or 88.75% of CRDO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15.15 million shares, which is approximately 9.1753%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.31 million in CRDO stocks shares.