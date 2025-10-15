T1 Energy Inc [TE] Revenue clocked in at $189.16 million, up 316.36% YTD: What’s Next?

T1 Energy Inc [NYSE: TE] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 14.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11154237 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T1 Energy Inc stands at 19.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.36%.

The market cap for TE stock reached $676.15 million, with 155.94 million shares outstanding and 122.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, TE reached a trading volume of 11154237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T1 Energy Inc [TE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TE shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for T1 Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2023, representing the official price target for T1 Energy Inc stock. On October 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TE shares from 14 to 7.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has TE stock performed recently?

T1 Energy Inc [TE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.21. With this latest performance, TE shares gained by 125.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 261.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.43% in the past year of trading.

T1 Energy Inc [TE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T1 Energy Inc [TE] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.21% and a Gross Margin at 23.60%. T1 Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -235.06%.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for T1 Energy Inc. ( TE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -23.69%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, T1 Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -52.21%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on T1 Energy Inc’s (TE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, T1 Energy Inc. (TE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1355609.76 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.26% and a Quick Ratio of 0.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for T1 Energy Inc [TE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T1 Energy Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE.

Insider trade positions for T1 Energy Inc [TE]

There are presently around $38.77%, or 55.12%% of TE stock, in the hands of institutional investors.