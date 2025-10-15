STRATA Skin Sciences Inc [SSKN] is -17.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: SSKN] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.65 during the day while it closed the day at $2.18.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc stock has also gained 12.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SSKN stock has declined by -7.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.83% and lost -17.11% year-on date.

The market cap for SSKN stock reached $11.48 million, with 4.17 million shares outstanding and 3.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, SSKN reached a trading volume of 103202472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STRATA Skin Sciences Inc [SSKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSKN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSKN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2019, representing the official price target for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SSKN stock. On May 16, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SSKN shares from 1.50 to 12.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

SSKN stock trade performance evaluation

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc [SSKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.95. With this latest performance, SSKN shares gained by 39.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.09% in the past year of trading.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc [SSKN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc [SSKN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.05% and a Gross Margin at 57.89%. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.13%.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. ( SSKN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -235.41%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -32.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -70.55%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on STRATA Skin Sciences Inc’s (SSKN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 52.74%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$108867.92 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.98% and a Quick Ratio of 0.75%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc [SSKN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSKN.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc [SSKN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $57.24%, or 63.69%% of SSKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors.