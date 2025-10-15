Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] is 33.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc [AMEX: SENS] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.4499 during the day while it closed the day at $0.44.

Senseonics Holdings Inc stock has also loss -6.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SENS stock has declined by -17.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.56% and gained 33.37% year-on date.

The market cap for SENS stock reached $358.46 million, with 814.58 million shares outstanding and 710.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 7281255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $1.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SENS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

SENS stock trade performance evaluation

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.93% in the past year of trading.

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -254.96% and a Gross Margin at 17.77%. Senseonics Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -267.86%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Senseonics Holdings Inc. ( SENS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -102.61%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -52.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Senseonics Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -50.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Senseonics Holdings Inc’s (SENS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.44%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$582991.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 9.58% and a Quick Ratio of 9.26%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc go to 13.38%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $18.62%, or 20.47%% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.19 million shares, which is approximately 3.7607%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 8.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.32 million in SENS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.79 million in SENS stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1353%.