Scotiabank lifts BCE Inc [BCE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BCE Inc [NYSE: BCE] price plunged by -3.60 percent to reach at -$0.87.

A sum of 11550864 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.95M shares. BCE Inc shares reached a high of $24.2 and dropped to a low of $22.48 until finishing in the latest session at $23.33.

The one-year BCE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.35. The average equity rating for BCE stock is currently 2.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BCE Inc [BCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $25.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for BCE Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2025, representing the official price target for BCE Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

BCE Stock Performance Analysis:

BCE Inc [BCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.65% in the past year of trading.

Insight into BCE Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BCE Inc [BCE] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.51% and a Gross Margin at 30.59%. BCE Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.60%.

BCE Inc (BCE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for BCE Inc. ( BCE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.91%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.75%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, BCE Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.76%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

BCE Inc (BCE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on BCE Inc’s (BCE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

BCE Inc (BCE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, BCE Inc. (BCE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6937.36 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.55% and a Quick Ratio of 0.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BCE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BCE Inc posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc go to -2.95%.

BCE Inc [BCE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $45.28%, or 45.30%% of BCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 49.97 million shares, which is approximately 5.4778%. BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 37.53 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.24 billion in BCE stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $$741.58 million in BCE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.5112%.