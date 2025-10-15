Roth Capital slashes price target on Devon Energy Corp [DVN] – find out why.

Devon Energy Corp [NYSE: DVN] closed the trading session at $32.71 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.2555, while the highest price level was $33.115.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.68 percent and weekly performance of -6.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, DVN reached to a volume of 8168986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Devon Energy Corp [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $45.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

DVN stock trade performance evaluation

Devon Energy Corp [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.06% in the past year of trading.

Devon Energy Corp [DVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corp [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.75% and a Gross Margin at 25.77%. Devon Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.98%.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Devon Energy Corp. ( DVN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 20.60%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Devon Energy Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Devon Energy Corp’s (DVN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.60%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1234782.61 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Devon Energy Corp [DVN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Devon Energy Corp posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corp go to 3.19%.

Devon Energy Corp [DVN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $77.81%, or 78.42%% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75.71 million shares, which is approximately 12.0939%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 48.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.32 billion in DVN stocks shares.