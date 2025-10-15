Rodman & Renshaw slashes price target on Origin Agritech Ltd [SEED] – find out why.

Origin Agritech Ltd [NASDAQ: SEED] price plunged by -0.35 percent to reach at -$0.01.

A sum of 8206962 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 166.48K shares. Origin Agritech Ltd shares reached a high of $1.44 and dropped to a low of $1.34 until finishing in the latest session at $1.43.

Guru’s Opinion on Origin Agritech Ltd [SEED]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Origin Agritech Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2009, representing the official price target for Origin Agritech Ltd stock.

SEED Stock Performance Analysis:

Origin Agritech Ltd [SEED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, SEED shares gained by 26.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.67% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Origin Agritech Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Origin Agritech Ltd [SEED] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.76% and a Gross Margin at 6.89%. Origin Agritech Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.56%.

Origin Agritech Ltd (SEED) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Origin Agritech Ltd (SEED) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$12500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.43% and a Quick Ratio of 0.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Origin Agritech Ltd [SEED] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.93%, or 2.30%% of SEED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEED stocks are: LEGACY ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 41542.0 shares, which is approximately 0.6572%. FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, holding 19500.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$94000.0 in SEED stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $$67200.0 in SEED stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2215%.