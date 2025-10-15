Robo.ai Inc [AIIO] moved up 0.66: Why It’s Important

Robo.ai Inc [NASDAQ: AIIO] price surged by 0.66 percent to reach at $0.01.

A sum of 6982120 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.39M shares. Robo.ai Inc shares reached a high of $1.62 and dropped to a low of $1.49 until finishing in the latest session at $1.53.

AIIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Robo.ai Inc [AIIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.53. With this latest performance, AIIO shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 302.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.92% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Robo.ai Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robo.ai Inc [AIIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1475.74% and a Gross Margin at 73.49%. Robo.ai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2482.83%.

Robo.ai Inc (AIIO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Robo.ai Inc (AIIO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Robo.ai Inc. (AIIO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2096470.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.30% and a Quick Ratio of 0.29%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Robo.ai Inc [AIIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.09%, or 0.12%% of AIIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors.

