Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Stock trading around $133.28 per share: What’s Next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] surged by $5.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $137.43 during the day while it closed the day at $133.28.

Roblox Corporation stock has also gained 6.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RBLX stock has inclined by 11.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 134.19% and gained 221.93% year-on date.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $92.40 billion, with 644.95 million shares outstanding and 595.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 8537455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $150.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $152 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Arete analysts kept a Neutral rating on RBLX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 261.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 98.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RBLX stock trade performance evaluation

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.35% in the past year of trading.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.35% and a Gross Margin at 26.30%. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.67%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Roblox Corporation. ( RBLX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -401.21%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Roblox Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -47.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Roblox Corporation’s (RBLX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Roblox Corporation. (RBLX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$384935.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.80% and a Quick Ratio of 0.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roblox Corporation posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 21.67%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $84.16%, or 88.20%% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49.61 million shares, which is approximately 7.7172%. ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC., holding 43.94 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.64 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $$1.12 billion in RBLX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6651%.