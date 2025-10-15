Redwire Corporation [RDW] Revenue clocked in at $261.35 million, up 26.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Redwire Corporation [NYSE: RDW] price surged by 5.30 percent to reach at $0.48.

A sum of 10361943 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.12M shares. Redwire Corporation shares reached a high of $9.81 and dropped to a low of $8.62 until finishing in the latest session at $9.54.

The one-year RDW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.82. The average equity rating for RDW stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Redwire Corporation [RDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDW shares is $17.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDW stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Redwire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Redwire Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on RDW stock. On January 27, 2025, analysts increased their price target for RDW shares from 9.50 to 27.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

RDW Stock Performance Analysis:

Redwire Corporation [RDW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.04. With this latest performance, RDW shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.04% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Redwire Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwire Corporation [RDW] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.97% and a Gross Margin at 2.53%. Redwire Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.52%.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Redwire Corporation. ( RDW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -45.35%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -21.27%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Redwire Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -19.59%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Redwire Corporation’s (RDW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Redwire Corporation. (RDW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$332840.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.46% and a Quick Ratio of 1.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

RDW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redwire Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDW.

Redwire Corporation [RDW] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $75.61%, or 76.62%% of RDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1.45 million shares, which is approximately 2.204%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.53 million in RDW stocks shares.