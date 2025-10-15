PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] moved up 12.22: Why It’s Important

PureCycle Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PCT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.35%.

Over the last 12 months, PCT stock rose by 44.20%. The one-year PureCycle Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.34. The average equity rating for PCT stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.66 billion, with 179.84 million shares outstanding and 175.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, PCT stock reached a trading volume of 6643963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $15.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2025, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $15, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on PCT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

PCT Stock Performance Analysis:

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, PCT shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.20% in the past year of trading.

Insight into PureCycle Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4637.68% and a Gross Margin at -2497.21%. PureCycle Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9018.82%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PureCycle Technologies Inc. ( PCT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -148.91%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -33.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PureCycle Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -36.56%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PureCycle Technologies Inc’s (PCT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 7.32%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1855477.71 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.14% and a Quick Ratio of 2.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PCT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PureCycle Technologies Inc posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.36. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PureCycle Technologies Inc go to 24.16%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $79.62%, or 81.90%% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 29.19 million shares, which is approximately 17.7261%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$77.31 million in PCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$57.52 million in PCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8998%.