Peabody Energy Corp [BTU] is 30.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Peabody Energy Corp [NYSE: BTU] gained 4.37% on the last trading session, reaching $34.88 price per share at the time.

Peabody Energy Corp represents 121.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.24 billion with the latest information. BTU stock price has been found in the range of $32.145 to $35.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 8798619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $36, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 30.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

Peabody Energy Corp [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 74.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.57% in the past year of trading.

Peabody Energy Corp [BTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corp [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.09% and a Gross Margin at 6.42%. Peabody Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.43%.

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Peabody Energy Corp. ( BTU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.87%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Peabody Energy Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.46%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Peabody Energy Corp’s (BTU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $24767.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.21% and a Quick Ratio of 1.64%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Peabody Energy Corp [BTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corp posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peabody Energy Corp go to 7.69%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Peabody Energy Corp [BTU]

There are presently around $104.99%, or 105.70%% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17.15 million shares, which is approximately 13.6105%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.07 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$311.31 million in BTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$160.48 million in BTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7581%.