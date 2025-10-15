Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] gain 76.05% so far this year. What now?

Pan American Silver Corp [NYSE: PAAS] loss -3.16% on the last trading session, reaching $39.54 price per share at the time.

Pan American Silver Corp represents 422.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.69 billion with the latest information. PAAS stock price has been found in the range of $39.255 to $40.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 7638078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $45.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp stock. On January 11, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PAAS shares from 19 to 22.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.11.

Trading performance analysis for PAAS stock

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.55% in the past year of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.22% and a Gross Margin at 27.15%. Pan American Silver Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.76%.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pan American Silver Corp. ( PAAS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.91%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pan American Silver Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Pan American Silver Corp’s (PAAS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $31083.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.05% and a Quick Ratio of 2.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pan American Silver Corp posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp go to 55.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]

There are presently around $58.28%, or 58.32%% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 37.18 million shares, which is approximately 10.245%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$269.96 million in PAAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$240.96 million in PAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3402%.