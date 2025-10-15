Orla Mining Ltd [ORLA] is 191.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orla Mining Ltd [AMEX: ORLA] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 14.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11795304 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Orla Mining Ltd stands at 8.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.53%.

The market cap for ORLA stock reached $4.28 billion, with 325.39 million shares outstanding and 287.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, ORLA reached a trading volume of 11795304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orla Mining Ltd [ORLA]?

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Orla Mining Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Orla Mining Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORLA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

How has ORLA stock performed recently?

Orla Mining Ltd [ORLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.55. With this latest performance, ORLA shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.00% in the past year of trading.

Orla Mining Ltd [ORLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orla Mining Ltd [ORLA] shares currently have an operating margin of 40.92% and a Gross Margin at 47.68%. Orla Mining Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.29%.

Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Orla Mining Ltd. ( ORLA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.37%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Orla Mining Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.92%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Orla Mining Ltd’s (ORLA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $72344.63 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.85% and a Quick Ratio of 0.66%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Orla Mining Ltd [ORLA]

There are presently around $58.98%, or 66.71%% of ORLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORLA stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 55.66 million shares, which is approximately 17.5016%. FMR LLC, holding 20.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$79.81 million in ORLA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$31.08 million in ORLA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.5468%.