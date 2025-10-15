Nova Minerals Limited ADR [NVA] gain 956.47% so far this year. What now?

Nova Minerals Limited ADR [NASDAQ: NVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 110.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 213.16%.

Over the last 12 months, NVA stock rose by 419.45%. The one-year Nova Minerals Limited ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -185.31. The average equity rating for NVA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $481.33 million, with 5.38 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 109.25K shares, NVA stock reached a trading volume of 9405885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nova Minerals Limited ADR [NVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVA shares is $25.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

NVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nova Minerals Limited ADR [NVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 213.16. With this latest performance, NVA shares gained by 490.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 475.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 419.45% in the past year of trading.

Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NVA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nova Minerals Limited ADR. ( NVA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -11.04%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nova Minerals Limited ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nova Minerals Limited ADR’s (NVA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Nova Minerals Limited ADR [NVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 6.60% of NVA stock in the hands of institutional investors.