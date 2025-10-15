Northland Capital lifts Power Integrations Inc [POWI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Power Integrations Inc [NASDAQ: POWI] price surged by 8.99 percent to reach at $3.88.

A sum of 7557037 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 737.67K shares. Power Integrations Inc shares reached a high of $47.96 and dropped to a low of $43.3611 until finishing in the latest session at $47.03.

The one-year POWI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.65. The average equity rating for POWI stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Power Integrations Inc [POWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POWI shares is $60.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POWI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Power Integrations Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $80 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Power Integrations Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on POWI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for POWI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.84.

POWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Power Integrations Inc [POWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.71. With this latest performance, POWI shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.78% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Power Integrations Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Power Integrations Inc [POWI] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.79% and a Gross Margin at 54.83%. Power Integrations Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.59%.

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Power Integrations Inc. ( POWI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.68%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Power Integrations Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Power Integrations Inc’s (POWI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $38832.37 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.43% and a Quick Ratio of 4.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

POWI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Power Integrations Inc posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Power Integrations Inc go to 22.84%.

Power Integrations Inc [POWI] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $105.10%, or 106.69%% of POWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7.42 million shares, which is approximately 13.0706%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$467.32 million in POWI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$252.89 million in POWI stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3455%.