Morgan Stanley [MS] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $180

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] gained 0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $155.34 price per share at the time.

Morgan Stanley represents 1.60 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $247.97 billion with the latest information. MS stock price has been found in the range of $151.88 to $157.1196.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 8010527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $155.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.38.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.56% in the past year of trading.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.07%. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.94%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Morgan Stanley. ( MS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.13%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Morgan Stanley’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.24%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Morgan Stanley’s (MS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.3. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $62.60%, or 82.21%% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377.09 million shares, which is approximately 23.6565%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 110.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.72 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$10.56 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 6.8162%.