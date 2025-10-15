Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] gain 5.45% so far this year. What now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc [NYSE: MPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.69%.

Over the last 12 months, MPW stock rose by 32.15%. The one-year Medical Properties Trust Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.41. The average equity rating for MPW stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.14 billion, with 600.81 million shares outstanding and 495.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, MPW stock reached a trading volume of 7077899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $4.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.76.

MPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.15% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Medical Properties Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.85% and a Gross Margin at 52.94%. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.26%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Medical Properties Trust Inc. ( MPW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -25.97%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.13%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Medical Properties Trust Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -9.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc’s (MPW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$12118644.07 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.76% and a Quick Ratio of 2.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MPW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $59.49%, or 71.96%% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92.15 million shares, which is approximately 15.3574%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 92.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$396.97 million in MPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$144.55 million in MPW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4007%.