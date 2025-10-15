Maxim Group slashes price target on Urban-gro Inc [UGRO] – find out why.

Urban-gro Inc [NASDAQ: UGRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 54.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 39.56%.

Over the last 12 months, UGRO stock dropped by -39.13%. The one-year Urban-gro Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.22. The average equity rating for UGRO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.29 million, with 12.61 million shares outstanding and 10.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, UGRO stock reached a trading volume of 227360217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban-gro Inc [UGRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGRO shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Urban-gro Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

UGRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban-gro Inc [UGRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.56. With this latest performance, UGRO shares dropped by -3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.13% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Urban-gro Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban-gro Inc [UGRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.43% and a Gross Margin at 12.45%. Urban-gro Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.27%.

Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Urban-gro Inc. ( UGRO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -146.60%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -36.07%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Urban-gro Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -541.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Urban-gro Inc’s (UGRO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.69%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

UGRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Urban-gro Inc posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.27. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGRO.

Urban-gro Inc [UGRO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $10.87%, or 13.90%% of UGRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGRO stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1.44 million shares, which is approximately 11.6235%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.45 million in UGRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.4 million in UGRO stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3927%.