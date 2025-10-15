Market cap of Volato Group Inc [SOAR] reaches 23.95M – now what?

Volato Group Inc [AMEX: SOAR] gained 16.18% on the last trading session, reaching $4.02 price per share at the time.

Volato Group Inc represents 4.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.95 million with the latest information. SOAR stock price has been found in the range of $3.03 to $4.3583.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, SOAR reached a trading volume of 6376104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for SOAR stock

Volato Group Inc [SOAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.06. With this latest performance, SOAR shares gained by 164.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.37% in the past year of trading.

Volato Group Inc [SOAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volato Group Inc [SOAR] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.52% and a Gross Margin at 16.34%. Volato Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58%.

Volato Group Inc (SOAR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Volato Group Inc (SOAR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Volato Group Inc. (SOAR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$197500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.53% and a Quick Ratio of 0.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Volato Group Inc [SOAR]

There are presently around $0.53%, or 0.59%% of SOAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.