Market cap of Starbucks Corp [SBUX] reaches 92.24B – now what?

Starbucks Corp [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $81.15 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $79.03, while the highest price level was $81.48.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.56 percent and weekly performance of -0.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 7499862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corp [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $97.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $110, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SBUX stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corp [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.07% in the past year of trading.

Starbucks Corp [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corp [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.20% and a Gross Margin at 17.35%. Starbucks Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.18%.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $7285.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.76% and a Quick Ratio of 0.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corp [SBUX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corp posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp go to -0.64%.

Starbucks Corp [SBUX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $87.07%, or 87.21%% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109.42 million shares, which is approximately 9.6594%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 78.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.13 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.55 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0199%.