Market cap of reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE] reaches 46.10M – now what?

reAlpha Tech Corp [NASDAQ: AIRE] gained 12.06% on the last trading session, reaching $0.51 price per share at the time.

reAlpha Tech Corp represents 52.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.10 million with the latest information. AIRE stock price has been found in the range of $0.41 to $0.527.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.72M shares, AIRE reached a trading volume of 14233273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIRE shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for AIRE stock

reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.27. With this latest performance, AIRE shares dropped by -60.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.35% in the past year of trading.

reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -350.59% and a Gross Margin at -114.64%. reAlpha Tech Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -988.54%.

reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, reAlpha Tech Corp posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for reAlpha Tech Corp go to 37.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at reAlpha Tech Corp [AIRE]

There are presently around $1.60%, or 2.56% of AIRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIRE stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 59132.0 shares, which is approximately 0.1337%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57800.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54910.0 in AIRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43510.0 in AIRE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1036%.