Market cap of PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB] reaches 6.12M – now what?

PMGC Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ELAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 73.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 42.43%.

Over the last 12 months, ELAB stock dropped by -83.91%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.12 million, with 0.68 million shares outstanding and 0.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 846.99K shares, ELAB stock reached a trading volume of 20249412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31.

ELAB Stock Performance Analysis:

PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.43. With this latest performance, ELAB shares gained by 56.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.91% in the past year of trading.

Insight into PMGC Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.86% and a Gross Margin at 70.00%. PMGC Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -223.57%.

PMGC Holdings Inc (ELAB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PMGC Holdings Inc. ( ELAB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -130.35%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -85.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PMGC Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -60.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PMGC Holdings Inc (ELAB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PMGC Holdings Inc’s (ELAB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1823333.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 22.38% and a Quick Ratio of 22.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $2.22 million, or 3.31% of ELAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors.