Market cap of PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB] reaches 6.12M – now what?

Edison Baldwin

PMGC Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ELAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 73.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 42.43%.

Over the last 12 months, ELAB stock dropped by -83.91%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.12 million, with 0.68 million shares outstanding and 0.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 846.99K shares, ELAB stock reached a trading volume of 20249412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31.

ELAB Stock Performance Analysis:

PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.43. With this latest performance, ELAB shares gained by 56.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.91% in the past year of trading.

Insight into PMGC Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.86% and a Gross Margin at 70.00%. PMGC Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -223.57%.

PMGC Holdings Inc (ELAB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PMGC Holdings Inc. ( ELAB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -130.35%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -85.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PMGC Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -60.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PMGC Holdings Inc (ELAB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PMGC Holdings Inc’s (ELAB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PMGC Holdings Inc (ELAB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1823333.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 22.38% and a Quick Ratio of 22.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PMGC Holdings Inc [ELAB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $2.22%, or 3.31%% of ELAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors.

