Market cap of Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] reaches 5.01M – now what?

Nuvve Holding Corp [NASDAQ: NVVE] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.2493 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25.

Nuvve Holding Corp stock has also loss -9.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVVE stock has declined by -72.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.49% and lost -94.26% year-on date.

The market cap for NVVE stock reached $5.01 million, with 20.25 million shares outstanding and 19.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, NVVE reached a trading volume of 11899719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVVE shares is $1000.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nuvve Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

NVVE stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -559.84% and a Gross Margin at 37.35%. Nuvve Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.52%.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nuvve Holding Corp. ( NVVE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1026.66%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -151.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nuvve Holding Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1387.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$749166.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.59% and a Quick Ratio of 0.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nuvve Holding Corp posted -146.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -128/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.96. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVVE.

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $1.82%, or 1.92%% of NVVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVVE stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 37552.0 shares, which is approximately 0.5631%. UBS GROUP AG, holding 35966.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$28737.0 in NVVE stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $$28000.0 in NVVE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5167%.