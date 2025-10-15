Market cap of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [IPG] reaches 9.81B – now what?

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [NYSE: IPG] price surged by 2.60 percent to reach at $0.68.

A sum of 7114476 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.33M shares. Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc shares reached a high of $26.8 and dropped to a low of $25.76 until finishing in the latest session at $26.79.

The one-year IPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.31. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $32.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc stock. On January 27, 2025, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 32 to 39.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.39% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.02% and a Gross Margin at 15.48%. Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.27%.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. ( IPG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.70%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.80%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s (IPG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $8287.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.07% and a Quick Ratio of 1.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

IPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc go to 6.84%.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc [IPG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $98.63%, or 99.08%% of IPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46.06 million shares, which is approximately 12.2391%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 43.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.26 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$754.13 million in IPG stock with ownership which is approximately 6.8892%.