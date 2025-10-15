Market cap of Gulf Resources Inc [GURE] reaches 9.61M – now what?

Gulf Resources Inc [NASDAQ: GURE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.59%.

Over the last 12 months, GURE stock rose by 26.89%.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.61 million, with 13.35 million shares outstanding and 9.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.36K shares, GURE stock reached a trading volume of 11523136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gulf Resources Inc [GURE]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

GURE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gulf Resources Inc [GURE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.59. With this latest performance, GURE shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.89% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Gulf Resources Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gulf Resources Inc [GURE] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.53% and a Gross Margin at 38.26%. Gulf Resources Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -195.77%.

Gulf Resources Inc (GURE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gulf Resources Inc. ( GURE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -17.63%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -15.20%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gulf Resources Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -18.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gulf Resources Inc (GURE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gulf Resources Inc’s (GURE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$74250.68 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.37% and a Quick Ratio of 1.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Gulf Resources Inc [GURE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $2.22%, or 2.93%% of GURE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GURE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 0.16 million shares, which is approximately 1.5816%. BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.13 million in GURE stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$30423.0 in GURE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2831%.