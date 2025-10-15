Market cap of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV] reaches 10.02M – now what?

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: GWAV] gained 106.23% on the last trading session, reaching $17.55 price per share at the time.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc represents 0.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.02 million with the latest information. GWAV stock price has been found in the range of $15.0501 to $24.0.

If compared to the average trading volume of 90.65K shares, GWAV reached a trading volume of 25792534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWAV shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

Trading performance analysis for GWAV stock

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 125.87. With this latest performance, GWAV shares gained by 165.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.30% in the past year of trading.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.49% and a Gross Margin at 16.96%. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -301.50%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. ( GWAV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -147.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -43.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -239.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s (GWAV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.43%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$558055.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.36% and a Quick Ratio of 0.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc [GWAV]

There are presently around $2.15%, or 2.46%% of GWAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWAV stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1.23 million shares, which is approximately 23.5219%. SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.41 million in GWAV stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$55107.0 in GWAV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5953%.