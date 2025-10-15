Market cap of Gevo Inc [GEVO] reaches 619.11M – now what?

Gevo Inc [NASDAQ: GEVO] gained 8.02% on the last trading session, reaching $2.56 price per share at the time.

Gevo Inc represents 241.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $619.11 million with the latest information. GEVO stock price has been found in the range of $2.25 to $2.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 8798925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Gevo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on GEVO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Gevo Inc [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.36. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 41.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.49% in the past year of trading.

Gevo Inc [GEVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.64% and a Gross Margin at 13.33%. Gevo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.76%.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gevo Inc. ( GEVO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -11.71%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gevo Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -9.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gevo Inc’s (GEVO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gevo Inc. (GEVO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$478278.69 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.33% and a Quick Ratio of 2.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Gevo Inc [GEVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc go to 16.42%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gevo Inc [GEVO]

There are presently around $32.14%, or 33.56% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.31 million shares, which is approximately 7.2439%. MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 million in GEVO stocks shares.