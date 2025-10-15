Market cap of Avalon Holdings Corp [AWX] reaches 19.69M – now what?

Avalon Holdings Corp [AMEX: AWX] gained 83.64% on the last trading session, reaching $5.05 price per share at the time.

Avalon Holdings Corp represents 3.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.69 million with the latest information. AWX stock price has been found in the range of $2.7 to $5.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25K shares, AWX reached a trading volume of 13093082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWX shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Avalon Holdings Corp [AWX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.06. With this latest performance, AWX shares gained by 103.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.49% in the past year of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avalon Holdings Corp [AWX] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.22% and a Gross Margin at 15.02%. Avalon Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.15%.

According to recent financial data for Avalon Holdings Corp. ( AWX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.32%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.13%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Avalon Holdings Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.17%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Avalon Holdings Corp’s (AWX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.94%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Avalon Holdings Corp. (AWX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $136.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.91% and a Quick Ratio of 0.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

There are presently around $8.91%, or 15.30%% of AWX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 82110.0 shares, which is approximately 2.1057%. DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 80448.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.18 million in AWX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $$81204.0 in AWX stock with ownership which is approximately 0.9466%.