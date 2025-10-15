Market cap of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited [COOT] reaches 26.92M – now what?

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: COOT] closed the trading session at $0.96 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6338, while the highest price level was $1.18.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.35 percent and weekly performance of 35.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 73.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 85.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 438.06K shares, COOT reached to a volume of 39221773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

COOT stock trade performance evaluation

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited [COOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.55. With this latest performance, COOT shares gained by 73.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.91% in the past year of trading.

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited [COOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited [COOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.27% and a Gross Margin at 8.93%. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.97%.

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (COOT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (COOT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited’s (COOT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited [COOT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $1.13%, or 3.66%% of COOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors.