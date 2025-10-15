Market Analysts see Quest Resource Holding Corp [QRHC] gaining to $2.25. Time to buy?

Quest Resource Holding Corp [NASDAQ: QRHC] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 11.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13636146 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quest Resource Holding Corp stands at 13.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.78%.

The market cap for QRHC stock reached $32.51 million, with 20.71 million shares outstanding and 15.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 119.99K shares, QRHC reached a trading volume of 13636146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quest Resource Holding Corp [QRHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRHC shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Quest Resource Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Quest Resource Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on QRHC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has QRHC stock performed recently?

Quest Resource Holding Corp [QRHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, QRHC shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.85% in the past year of trading.

Quest Resource Holding Corp [QRHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quest Resource Holding Corp [QRHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.53% and a Gross Margin at 13.62%. Quest Resource Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.33%.

Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Quest Resource Holding Corp. ( QRHC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -46.57%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -15.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Quest Resource Holding Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -22.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Quest Resource Holding Corp’s (QRHC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$112311.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.42% and a Quick Ratio of 1.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Quest Resource Holding Corp [QRHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quest Resource Holding Corp posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRHC.

Insider trade positions for Quest Resource Holding Corp [QRHC]

There are presently around $40.16%, or 57.72%% of QRHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRHC stocks are: WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 2.73 million shares, which is approximately 13.4168%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.01 million in QRHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$6.29 million in QRHC stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5048%.