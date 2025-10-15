Market Analysts see Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Plus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: PSTV] price surged by 3.84 percent to reach at $0.02.

A sum of 8614731 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.58M shares. Plus Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $0.7075 and dropped to a low of $0.635 until finishing in the latest session at $0.7.

The one-year PSTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.25. The average equity rating for PSTV stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTV shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

D. Boral Capital have made an estimate for Plus Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, D. Boral Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Plus Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on PSTV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

PSTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.37. With this latest performance, PSTV shares gained by 70.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.86% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Plus Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -240.23% and a Gross Margin at 86.25%. Plus Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -432.33%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Plus Therapeutics Inc’s (PSTV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1094761.9 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.20% and a Quick Ratio of 1.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PSTV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plus Therapeutics Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plus Therapeutics Inc go to 62.44%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc [PSTV] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.27%, or 1.30%% of PSTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTV stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 0.57 million shares, which is approximately 8.7478%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 46648.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$68572.0 in PSTV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$47835.0 in PSTV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5006%.