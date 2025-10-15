Market Analysts see Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [NASDAQ: HST] closed the trading session at $16.38 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.95, while the highest price level was $16.46.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.46 percent and weekly performance of -0.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.09M shares, HST reached to a volume of 6397256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on HST stock. On March 21, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for HST shares from 16 to 15.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 14.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.79.

HST stock trade performance evaluation

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.51% in the past year of trading.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.80% and a Gross Margin at 15.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.12%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. ( HST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.80%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.20%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s (HST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.85%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3993939.39 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.79% and a Quick Ratio of 2.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc go to -8.64%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $107.92%, or 109.44%% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113.95 million shares, which is approximately 16.1797%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 76.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.38 billion in HST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$914.06 million in HST stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1409%.