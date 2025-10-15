Market Analysts see Gap, Inc [GAP] falling to $24. Time to buy?

Gap, Inc [NYSE: GAP] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.02.

A sum of 8653312 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.38M shares. Gap, Inc shares reached a high of $20.7952 and dropped to a low of $20.11 until finishing in the latest session at $20.63.

The one-year GAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.25. The average equity rating for GAP stock is currently 2.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gap, Inc [GAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAP shares is $24.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Gap, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Gap, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on GAP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for GAP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

GAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Gap, Inc [GAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, GAP shares dropped by -13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.70% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Gap, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gap, Inc [GAP] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.58% and a Gross Margin at 40.99%. Gap, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.86%.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gap, Inc. ( GAP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 28.07%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.52%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gap, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.59%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gap, Inc’s (GAP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.63%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gap, Inc. (GAP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $10841.46 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.68% and a Quick Ratio of 0.96%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gap, Inc posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.14. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gap, Inc go to 1.98%.

Gap, Inc [GAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $59.29% of GAP stock in the hands of institutional investors.