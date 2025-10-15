Market Analysts see Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: YMM] price plunged by -2.51 percent to reach at -$0.31.

A sum of 9229973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.89M shares. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $12.26 and dropped to a low of $11.975 until finishing in the latest session at $12.06.

The one-year YMM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.92. The average equity rating for YMM stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $13 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on YMM stock. On December 11, 2024, analysts increased their price target for YMM shares from 12 to 13.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

YMM Stock Performance Analysis:

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.46% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of 31.94% and a Gross Margin at 61.31%. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 34.37%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR. ( YMM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.14%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s (YMM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR. (YMM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $80517.75 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.89% and a Quick Ratio of 8.89%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

YMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR go to 31.91%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $78.44%, or 78.84%% of YMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YMM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 25.0 million shares, which is approximately 2.4032%. JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 32.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$261.49 million in YMM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $$251.81 million in YMM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1505%.