Market Analysts see BlackBerry Ltd [BB] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

BlackBerry Ltd [NYSE: BB] traded at a low on 2025-10-14, posting a -1.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.47.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8703420 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BlackBerry Ltd stands at 5.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.98%.

The market cap for BB stock reached $2.64 billion, with 590.36 million shares outstanding and 588.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 8703420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BlackBerry Ltd [BB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Ltd stock. On December 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BB shares from 4.50 to 4.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 94.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has BB stock performed recently?

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 12.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.25% in the past year of trading.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Ltd [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.91% and a Gross Margin at 72.35%. BlackBerry Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.50%.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for BlackBerry Ltd. ( BB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.66%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, BlackBerry Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on BlackBerry Ltd’s (BB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.32%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$7362.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.20% and a Quick Ratio of 2.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]

There are presently around 50.04%, or 50.18% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46.72 million shares, which is approximately 7.9218%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 33.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.66 million in BB stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $71.45 million in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8466%.