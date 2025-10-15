Market Analysts see Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [AMEX: ASM] gained 3.75% on the last trading session, reaching $5.54 price per share at the time.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd represents 146.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $830.28 million with the latest information. ASM stock price has been found in the range of $5.0 to $5.6387.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, ASM reached a trading volume of 7613638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASM shares is $5.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2018, representing the official price target for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ASM stock. On January 24, 2017, analysts increased their price target for ASM shares from 3.50 to 4.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.62.

Trading performance analysis for ASM stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, ASM shares gained by 20.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 528.83% in the past year of trading.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.16% and a Gross Margin at 44.69%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.94%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ( ASM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.47%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s (ASM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $55833.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.19% and a Quick Ratio of 2.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd go to 67.11%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd [ASM]

There are presently around $21.95%, or 23.03%% of ASM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASM stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3.36 million shares, which is approximately 2.5166%. PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 0.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.72 million in ASM stocks shares; and PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $$0.7 million in ASM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5782%.